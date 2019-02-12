Marion police officer booked on charges of tampering with evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — A Marion, Arkansas police officer turned himself in on Tuesday on several charges, including tampering with physical evidence.

An internal investigation began in late December after someone inside the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office noticed evidence was missing from the narcotics locker, said Prosecutor Scott Ellington. Deputies immediately contacted the attorney general's office after the incident was confirmed. From there the case was referred to the Arkansas State Police.

According to charging documents, CID Lt. Freddy Williams took controlled substances from that evidence locker. A data log showed Williams had entered the narcotics evidence room 22 times. It says there is video of him entering the area on his off time, including Christmas morning when everyone else was off.

Ellington wouldn't speculate on why the drugs were taken, stating the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say 33 cases were discovered to have evidence missing. Twenty-three of the cases involved were missing marijuana and 10 were missing prescription pills.

The prosecutor said as a lieutenant, Williams had access to some areas.

A warrant was issued for Williams on charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of the rules of conduct. He turned himself in on Tuesday and was then released on a $10,000 bond.

The 19-year veteran has been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.