Man arrested for string of burglaries at Parkway Village apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A man is behind bars tonight after a string of burglaries at a Parkway Village apartment complex.

Jermarco Hokes, 19, is now charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

“First thing that went through my head was, ‘Are my kids here?’ Because my door was wide open," said one of his victims who wanted to remain anonymous.

She said she woke up around 1 in the morning last Tuesday and realized someone broke into her apartment on Mediterranean Drive.

She immediately checked on her 1-year-old and 3-year-old to make sure they were okay.

“Once I realized my kids were here, I went and woke up my husband up and let him know what happened," she said.

More than a thousand dollars worth of electronics and cash were stolen.

They think the burglar climbed up their railing and forced open the patio door.

“It’s the invasion of privacy. Your home is your shell, so to have somebody come in like that, first thing you feel is you don’t even want to be home sometimes. Yeah, it’s an uneasy feeling," said her husband.

That same night, the couple said they saw their items posted for sale on social media.

Not even a week later, someone broke into two more apartments at Pinebrook Pointe, leaving behind a bent door frame and shattered windows.

The victims reported thousands of dollars-worth of belongings missing, from televisions to cleaning supplies.

“It’s just dumb criminals doing dumb stuff.”

Police linked Jermarco Hokes, 19, to the crimes and found him in the same apartment complex he’s accused of burglarizing.

A person at the unit where he was arrested told WREG Hokes is friends with someone who lives there.

“He wasn’t staying here. He just used to come around," he said.

Hokes is now charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of theft of property.

“We were relieved of course, but it kind of puts you back on your toes and you say, you can’t let it happen twice," said one of the victims.

Police say Hokes admitted to the burglaries and was arrested Monday night.

He’s scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.