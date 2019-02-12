× Former Tiger basketball player arrested on domestic assault charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis basketball player has been arrested on a domestic assault charge.

Robert Dozier was arrested early Tuesday morning, just days after a warrant was issued on charges of domestic assault-bodily harm.

According to police, Dozier and a woman got into a verbal altercation about an incident that happened in early February. The confrontation eventually became physical when he pulled her hair, pushed her down on the bed and then began hitting her about her body with one hand around her throat.

The attack reportedly left the victim with a dislocated shoulder and finger.

Police said a child was present during the incident.

According to the University of Memphis, Dozier played for the Tigers from 2005 to 2009.