× Fairley High School to appeal postseason ban on Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After fights at two different high school basketball games in January resulted in four Memphis high school basketball teams being banned from postseason play for two years, another school plans to fight their ban.

Fairley High School will appeal the decision to TSSAA on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the state office outside of Nashville.

Wooddale High School appealed and got their ban overturned last week, but they were still placed on a probation. Appeals at the same time by Melrose and Westwood were denied, and their playoff bans will stand.