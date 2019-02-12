× Bulldogs exact revenge on Alabama, beating the Tide at the Hump

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Lamar Peters scored 22 points, Quinndary Weatherspoon added 20 and Mississippi State beat Alabama 81-62 on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State (17-7, 5-6) was in dire need of a win after losing the first two games of its current homestand to LSU and Kentucky. The Bulldogs came out hot from the start, pushing to a 22-10 lead by midway through the first half and taking a 43-30 advantage into halftime.

Weatherspoon had another efficient outing while passing 1,800 points for his career. The senior finished 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He also had a team-high six assists.

Mississippi State freshman Reggie Perry added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Alabama (15-9, 6-5) won the first meeting between these two teams 83-79 in Tuscaloosa, but struggled in the second match-up on the road. The Crimson Tide never led and finished with 18 turnovers. Freshman Kira Lewis Jr. led Alabama with 17 points.

Mississippi State had a 28-5 advantage in points off of turnovers.