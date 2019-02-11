× Two brothers arrested in Helena-West Helena gas station shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Two of the men involved in a gas station shooting in Helena-West Helena that left one dead and one injured Jan. 22 have been captured by police.

Police arrested Dedrick Bragg and Vann Bragg, two brothers, on Monday in the shooting death of Kasey Grant at a Victory Fuel gas station. They already arrested Jason Robinson shortly after the crime.