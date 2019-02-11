Two brothers arrested in Helena-West Helena gas station shooting
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Two of the men involved in a gas station shooting in Helena-West Helena that left one dead and one injured Jan. 22 have been captured by police.
Police arrested Dedrick Bragg and Vann Bragg, two brothers, on Monday in the shooting death of Kasey Grant at a Victory Fuel gas station. They already arrested Jason Robinson shortly after the crime.
Vann Bragg is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree battery, possession of a firearm for criminal activity and engaging in violent criminal group activity.
Dedrick Bragg is charged with facilitation or solicitation of first-degree murder, hindering apprehension or prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and engaging in violent criminal group activity.
Both brothers are being held until their Feb. 12 court date, when bonds will be set.