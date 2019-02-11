State health department issues warning after Trumann Subway employee tests positive for hepatitis A

TRUMANN, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health issued a warning after an employee at a Subway restaurant in Trumann tested positive for hepatitis A.

The restaurant is located at 121 Highway 463 North.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between January 23 and February 6 should get a vaccination immediately, the department said.

To help, the agency said they will be hosting vaccine clinics February 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Poinsett County Health Unit at 1204 West Main Street.

Anyone who shows up can get a vaccine for free.

 

