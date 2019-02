× Police: Shooting victim dropped off at South Memphis fire station in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was dropped of at a fire station in the 2200 block of Lamar Monday night was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 8 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered from a gunshot wound. They don’t know where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.