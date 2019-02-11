× Police: Man in wheelchair injured in hit-and-run in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn— A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while in a wheelchair in the area of Trigg and Bellevue, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police don’t have a description of the driver at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.