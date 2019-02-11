Police investigating multiple shootings that left five people injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least five people were sent to the hospital after four separate shootings across the city within a seven hour span.

The first shooting happened before midnight Sunday.

Police said they found a man shot twice laying in a driveway on Watson. He claimed he drove there to get help after someone he knew shot him at a home on Knightway.

He was taken to the hospital.

Less than two hours later, police and fire crews found a man with a gunshot wound at the Taco Bell on Knight Arnold Road in Fox Meadows.

Investigators say they found out he was shot by the guy he tried to rob at gunpoint on Castleman.

He was arrested and then taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Minutes later, officers learned about a third shooting at a home on North McNeil.

This time, two men were shot after they said someone pretending to be police barged through their front door and opened fire.

Both men are expected to be okay.

"We received a shooting call around 6:30," said Lt. Karen Rudolph.

the fourth shooting of the morning happened at a solid waste facility on North Bellevue.

An employee told officers he opened fire on two men who tried to rob him.

"The employee shot one of the suspects. He has been transported in critical condition. The other suspect fled on food," said Rudolph.

Trina Parker with 901 B.L.O.C. Squad, a group working to stop violence in Memphis, was also at the scene.

"I came here this morning, because my son work here. Plus, I was making sure gang members weren't involved," she said.

Parker said their squad was at all four shootings doing their own investigation.

"Where we get to talking to the gang members and try to keep another shooting from happening," said Parker.

Police told WREG all four shootings remain under investigation, and as of now, at least two people have been arrested.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.