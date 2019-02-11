× Police: Cordova father arrested after discipline goes too far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova father was arrested over the weekend after police say he went too far while disciplining his daughter.

It all started Saturday when the child’s mother told police William Anderson, 50, hurt the 15-year-old inside his home in the 7600 block of Fairway Vista Court.

Police said all three people gave identical statements saying Anderson was trying to discipline the teen using a belt.

The teen said during the incident, Anderson pushed her down in the garage and struck her about the face and chest. Police said the girl’s eye was swollen and they had photos of her chest which was bruised.

Anderson said he didn’t cause the injuries to her face and chest, and declined to provide a statement when shown photos of them.

He was arrested and charged with domestic assault and bodily harm. His bond was set at $250.