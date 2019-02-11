× Pair arrested after setting up, attacking man at Raleigh motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were arrested after arranging a date at a local motel and then attacking the victim once he arrived.

The victim told police he met McKenzie Estes on a dating website and the two agreed to meet at the Motel 6 in the 2800 block of Old Austin Peay Highway over the weekend. Once he arrived, he said he paid Estes $60 and the two got into an elevator heading to the fourth floor.

That’s when the man said he was attacked by a 15-year-old and a man police later identified as Christopher Henley.

Fearing for his safety, the man said he pulled out his gun – which he had a carry permit for – and fired three shots, hitting both suspects. They were rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

After the incident, authorities spoke with Estes who said the victim wasn’t tell the truth. She claimed she was in the lobby of the hotel when a man approached her asking if she was selling her body. She told him no, but he didn’t like that answer, she said. He followed her into the elevator and that’s when she called Henley and the 15-year-old for help.

She claimed once they made it to the fourth floor and were met by Henley and the 15-year-old, the unknown man tried to rob them and then opened fire.

Estes told investigators she did not sell her body for money, nor did she post any pictures of herself on the dating website or make arrangements to meet the man as he claimed.

Police said they searched the victim’s phone and found messages between Estes and the victim confirming that she did in fact set up a meeting with the man. She also had $60 in her possession when she was arrested.

Both Estes and Henley were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempted robbery. Estes also faces a filing a false offense report charge.

It’s unclear if the juvenile was also taken into custody.