Northeast Mississippi museum closed while seeking money

CORINTH, Miss.  — A northeast Mississippi museum is closed again as it seeks financial sponsors.

The Crossroads Museum in Corinth has closed for February after operating for a few weeks in January.

The Daily Corinthian reports the museum sought more than $32,000 from Corinth and Alcorn County to cover employee, utility and insurance costs.

Corinth contributed $12,000, but Alcorn County stopped funding after handing ownership to the city.

Director Brady Steen says the museum could reopen in March, maybe just on weekends.

The museum is still trying to complete a structure to house the city’s antique fire truck and serve as a railroad viewing platform.

