Nearly 50 tons of chicken meals recalled for undeclared allergen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 50 tons of chicken meals have been recalled after it was discovered a key ingredient – and known food allergen – was mistakenly left off the food label.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the products that have been recalled all contain eggs, but it was not listed on the packaging.

The following have been recalled by VICS acquisition, LLC:

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “happi foodi BLOODY MARY INSPIRED CHICKEN” with lot codes 14528 and 15092 and use by dates of March 2, 2020 and April 15, 2020.

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MARSALA CHICKEN” with lot codes 14177 and 14532 and use by dates of Feb. 8, 2020 and March 3, 2020.

1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HERB CHICKEN” with lot codes 14145 and 14531 and use by dates of Feb. 7, 2020 and March 4, 2020.

The happi foodi products were shipped to retailers nationwide while the Southeast Grocers Brand items were shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

You can return the recalled product to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions about the recall contact (201) 559-9806.