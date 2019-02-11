× Man pleads guilty to 2014 murder on Riverdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pleaded guilty Monday to killing a man who was involved with his estranged wife, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Joel Tullison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for the death of 28-year-old David Allen Hoss, 28, of Olive Branch.

In 2014, when Tullison, now 49, stopped at a store near Riverdale Road and Stateline Road when his saw a car belonging to Hoss. After the two men had words, Hoss drove off with Tullison following him.

As the cars drove north on Riverdale and approached Fox Hedge Road, Tullison pulled alongside Hoss’s vehicle and fired a handgun at least nine times. Hoss’s vehicle then swerved into the path of an oncoming asphalt truck.

Hoss was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Tullison, who was a nurse and an Army veteran, turned himself in to homicide investigators.