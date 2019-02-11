Suspect shot in attempted robbery at city’s solid waste facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital following an attempted robbery at the solid waste facility.

According to police, an employee showed up to work in the 1500 block of North Bellevue around 6:30 a.m. Monday. He was sitting in his car when two suspects approached his vehicle on foot and demanded everything he had.

Authorities said the victim pulled out his gun and shot one of the suspects. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The other suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigators say it doesn't appear the victim knew the suspects. They're hoping the surveillance cameras captured the crime.

"There are cameras on premises, so investigators are on the scene now looking at the video," an officer said.

Trina Parker, a member of 901 B.L.O.C. Squad, was dropping her son off at work when she saw the crime scene.

She says this is one of four shootings Bloc Squad members were at overnight.

"It's sad, because D.A. Amy Weirich has made absolutely sure that everyone involved in gun violence is going to get time and they don't care. I don't understand it," she said.

The employee who fired the gun was not hurt. A blue vehicle was still on the scene when first responders arrived was driven there by the suspects, officers said.