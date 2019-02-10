× Two injured in Collierville drive-by shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two teenagers.

The shooting happened at the Center Court Apartments in the 200 block of Center Street. Officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said the officers found a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The victims reportedly told police a dark blue or black sedan pulled up in front of them, and a passenger in the vehicle starting shooting at them. Police said one of the victims returned fire at the suspect as the suspect drove away, and the back of the suspect’s car may have been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 16-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital. The 19-year-old victim is in serious condition but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Collierville police are asking anyone with any information to call the Criminal Investigations Divisions at 901-457-2520. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting “CPDTIP” and the information to 847411.