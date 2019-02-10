× Police: Man pepper-sprayed and arrested after resisting during Midtown traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after resisting arrest during a traffic stop in Midtown early Sunday morning, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, officers were in the 1200 block of Vinton Avenue when they spotted a gold Chevrolet Malibu with an expired tag. After initiating a traffic stop, officers could smell marijuana in the vehicle.

Police say they decided to detain the suspect, identified as Bret Denton, after he failed to show provide insurance for the vehicle.

After asking him to step out of the vehicle, Denton refused and yelled, “I have done nothing wrong.” While struggling to get Denton out of the vehicle, officers sprayed “a city issued chemical agent” at his eyes.

They were able to remove Denton from the vehicle and get him on the ground once more officers arrived on the scene. Police say they used “minimum force” to properly handcuff due to his resisting.

During a preliminary investigation, officers learned that Denton had a cancelled driver’s license since May 20, 2018 that stemmed from having a revoked license in another state.

While searching his vehicle officers found a small bag of Methamphetamine and marijuana. They also found pills inside of Denton’s jacket.

He’s facing many charges including driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.