× Michigan sex offender fugitive arrested in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. — A convicted sex offender from Michigan was was reportedly spotted in Memphis has been arrested in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The Jonesboro Police Department says Michael Flaker was arrested around 6 p.m. Saturday for a felony warrant from Michigan.

Flaker was sentenced to 25 years for alleged child molestation. While in custody, police say he cut his ankle monitor and fled.

He was located at the Fairview Inn and Suites on Apache Drive. He has been booked into the Craighead County Detention Center as is being held without bond.