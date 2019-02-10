Memphis legend George Klein laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio legend George Klein was laid to rest Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park in Memphis.

Klein passed away at the age of 83 on February 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dara Patterson.

The popular radio personality became friends with Elvis Presley in high school and stayed close to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll throughout his career.

Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, told The Associated Press that Klein died at a hospice in Memphis. Priscilla said Klein had been suffering from illness, including pneumonia, for about two weeks.