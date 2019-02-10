× Man found shot, killed inside of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death inside of a car early Sunday morning.

Memphis police say the victim was located at the intersection of East Brooks & Millbranch.

Police responded to the scene sometime after 1 a.m. after receiving a suspicious vehicle call.

Once they arrived, officers found the man sitting inside of his vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police say that no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.