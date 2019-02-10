× CEO of T-Shirt Champions dies in car wreck in Costa Rica

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CEO of Memphis-based company T-Shirt Champions has died after a car wreck in Costa Rica on Saturday.

Mike Bowen was 61.

Mayor Jim Strickland released a statement saying:

“I am so sorry to hear about Mike. He and Suzie were friends of mine for many years. Mike was such a good man. As a successful business owner, he led our city in hiring employees with criminal records. Since I’ve been mayor, he helped and advised us on helping others get second chances. I will truly miss his can-do generous spirit and pray for Suzie and his family.”

We will update you as more information is available.