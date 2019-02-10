× Bolivar Police searching for inmates who escaped mental health facility

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Bolivar Police Department is searching for two inmates who escaped a mental health facility Sunday night.

Police say Dillon Hight, 28, and Timothy Keen, 29, escaped custody at Western Mental Health Institute at 7 p.m. They were last seen on Vildo Road near the Baptist Association wearing white t-shirts and gray sweat pants.

They’re considered dangerous.

Police urge anyone who comes into contact with them to call law enforcement immediately.