West Memphis police looking for suspect accused of hitting child

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police are looking for a suspect after a social media video circulated showing a woman hitting a young child, who then falls on the floor.

West Memphis police identified the woman as 21-year-old Alazia Gardner, and they are currently obtaining a warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information on Gardner’s whereabouts should call West Memphis police at 870-735-1210.

There is currently no information available on the condition of the child or if Gardner and the child have any familial relation.

We will update if we learn more about this story.