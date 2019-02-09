Memphis Black Restaurant Week to highlight minority entrepreneurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis organization is highlighting restaurants that are black-owned for a week in March.
Memphis Black Restaurant Week will be March 3-9 and will feature special menu items from 14 black-owned restaurants throughout the city.
Started by Cynthia Daniels, the week’s goal is to highlight successful black entrepreneurs and bring in new customers to the minority-owned businesses.
The restaurants included so far are listed below.
- Phillip Ashley Chocolates & Cafe
- The Office @ Uptown
- Ballhoggerz BBQ
- The Four Way
- Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe
- Sage
- Bluff City Crab
- Slice of Soul Pizza Lounge
- The Waffle Iron
- Trap Fusion
- Robusto by Havana Mix
- Big Momma’s and Granny’s
- Downtown Nutrition-Memphis
- A&R BBQ (East Memphis)
This is the event’s fourth year in a row.
The week’s menu will feature a two-course lunch for $15 or a three-course dinner for $25.