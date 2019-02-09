× Memphis Black Restaurant Week to highlight minority entrepreneurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis organization is highlighting restaurants that are black-owned for a week in March.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week will be March 3-9 and will feature special menu items from 14 black-owned restaurants throughout the city.

Started by Cynthia Daniels, the week’s goal is to highlight successful black entrepreneurs and bring in new customers to the minority-owned businesses.

The restaurants included so far are listed below.

Phillip Ashley Chocolates & Cafe

The Office @ Uptown

Ballhoggerz BBQ

The Four Way

Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe

Sage

Bluff City Crab

Slice of Soul Pizza Lounge

The Waffle Iron

Trap Fusion

Robusto by Havana Mix

Big Momma’s and Granny’s

Downtown Nutrition-Memphis

A&R BBQ (East Memphis)

This is the event’s fourth year in a row.

The week’s menu will feature a two-course lunch for $15 or a three-course dinner for $25.