Memphis Black Restaurant Week to highlight minority entrepreneurs

Posted 4:11 pm, February 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:35PM, February 9, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis organization is highlighting restaurants that are black-owned for a week in March.

Memphis Black Restaurant Week will be March 3-9 and will feature special menu items from 14 black-owned restaurants throughout the city.

Started by Cynthia Daniels, the week’s goal is to highlight successful black entrepreneurs and bring in new customers to the minority-owned businesses.

The restaurants included so far are listed below.

  • Phillip Ashley Chocolates & Cafe
  • The Office @ Uptown
  • Ballhoggerz BBQ
  • The Four Way
  • Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe
  • Sage
  • Bluff City Crab
  • Slice of Soul Pizza Lounge
  • The Waffle Iron
  • Trap Fusion
  • Robusto by Havana Mix
  • Big Momma’s and Granny’s
  • Downtown Nutrition-Memphis
  • A&R BBQ (East Memphis)

This is the event’s fourth year in a row.

The week’s menu will feature a two-course lunch for $15 or a three-course dinner for $25.