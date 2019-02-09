Memphis 901 FC top Tigers in preseason opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–Memphis 901 FC took the field in competitive play for the first time as a unit Saturday afternoon and picked up a 2-0 exhibition victory over the University of Memphis at the Tigers’ Billy J. Murphy Track & Soccer Complex.

Tigers men’s soccer alum Raul Gonzalez got 901 FC on the scoresheet with approximately 10 minutes left in the first half, as he put home a dish from Heviel Cordovés in front of the Tigers’ net.

Junior Sandoval provided the second goal in the final minutes of the match.

Scott Levene started in goal for 901 FC and turned in a clean sheet in 45 minutes of action.

After another week of training, Memphis 901 FC is back in match action next Saturday at noon at Christian Brothers University. Tickets may be purchased at the gate for $5. Half of all proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital, on behalf of CBU women's soccer player and Memphis 901 FC intern Anna Della Rosa, who was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Memphis 901 FC’s inaugural USL Championship season kicks off at AutoZone Park on Saturday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.