Man dead after being stabbed near Raleigh Sonic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Friday after being stabbed in Raleigh.

The man was stabbed near 3540 Covington Pike, then went to the Sonic Drive-In at that location to call for help. He was pronounced deceased when officers arrived.

One person has been detained in connection to the stabbing, but there is no more information currently available.

We will update this story if we learn more.