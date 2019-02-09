× 11-month-old child found unattended in restroom at truck stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-month-old child was found unattended in a women’s restroom in an airport-area truck stop early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the Love’s Truck Stop at the intersection of Lamar and American Way just after 3 a.m., where they found the child in the restroom. The child did not seem to be injured, police said, but the child was still taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to make sure there were no injuries.

Child Protective Services was notified about the child.

Officers were told that a woman went into the restroom with the child, and she left without the child. Police were able to find her at a different location and detain her.

Even though the woman was detained, no charges have currently been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.