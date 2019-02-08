× Wright, Turner appear in court to set date for motion hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pair accused of murdering NBA basketball star Lorenzen Wright will return to a Shelby County courtroom on Friday to set a hearing date for motions filed in court last month.

Sherra Wright’s attorneys are asking the court for several things, including a change of venue for the trial. They want a jury from Davidson County to hear the case, saying there’s too much social media hatred and Wright is too well known in the area for her to get a fair trial.

However, Billy Ray Turner’s attorney is not requesting an outside jury.

There is also a motion for more information on Kenny Brown, a person of interest in the case, who may have information.

And Wright’s attorneys also want to suppress recordings from Sherra Wright’s wire-tapped phone.

WREG will be in the courtroom later this morning to bring you coverage of the hearing.