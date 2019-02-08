‘They took his life quick,’ says family of slain West Memphis teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — More details emerged Friday in the case of a West Memphis teenager shot and killed Wednesday.

Dex Moore was set to graduate from high school in 2020 but a visit to a home in the Barton's Court complex changed the course for him. Police have not released a motive for his murder,

"He's 15, they took his life quick, fast and in a hurry, and he just had a baby," said Eddie Moore, the victim's cousin.

A 14-year-old is now charged with the murder.

Police also arrested Laquincia Marshall, 18, and accused her of giving officers false information.

Those close to both the 14-year-old and Marshall say it was all an accident. The two boys were playing with a gun and it went off, killing Moore.

They say Marshall lied about it out of fear.

This is not the first murder to take place in the complex. Last June a teenager was accused of opening fire in the complex, killing a man.

Taft January, who lives right next door to where the shooting happened, says there was always a lot of foot traffic in and out of that particular apartment unit.

"All during the day and night there are knocks on the doors," he said.

He hopes those knocks will be replaced with silence and Barton`s Court will stay peaceful from now on.