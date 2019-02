MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old student was arrested after officials say he attacked a sheriff’s deputy at Bolton High School on Friday.

Lorenzo Brim was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly attacked the Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy, who was attempting to detain Brim for gambling.

The deputy received minor injuries and was treated on-scene, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.