× Second suspect captured more than a year after deadly double shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly double shooting more than a year ago in South Memphis.

Shundarius Turner was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault after police responded to a domestic violence call on Thursday.

According to police, those charges stemmed from July 2017 when they found Dontavious Craigen and his father suffering from gunshot wounds on Wilson Street. Craigen was pronounced dead on the scene, but his father survived.

A witness told authorities both were shot after two men entered the home and tried to rob them. Shots rang out and the suspects fled the scene in a gray or silver Infiniti.

Family suggested to WREG that Craigen may have been involved in an argument with the shooters prior to the incident, but authorities haven’t confirmed that.

Also inside the home at the time were two small children and Craigen’s fiancee.

The first suspect – Narquese White -was taken into custody in August 2017. Authorities said they had a hard time locating Turner, who they believed to be out of state. Then on February 7 they were called to a domestic violence call in the 3400 block of Naylor where they located the defendant.

In addition to the murder charges, Turner is also facing a domestic assault-bodily harm charge.