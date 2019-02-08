× Police: Woman accused of attacking ex arrested after driving son by his home to carry out shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was arrested after police say she attacked an ex-boyfriend and then later drove her son to his home to carry out a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

The victim told police he was at home when Tawanda Winfert showed up and the two got into an argument. It reportedly turned violent when Winfert assaulted the man, striking him several times in the face and body. She then fled the scene.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

According to authorities, they were on the scene taking the man’s statement when Winfert began sending the victim text messages and voicemails saying she and her son would come back and hurt him some more.

Less than an hour later, both showed up in the High Point Terrace neighborhood, and that’s when the son allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. Several people were outside the home at the time and ran for cover. One of those individuals was shot and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said Winfert’s actions of providing her son with a gun, driving him over to the house and then allowing him to shot at the victims made her responsible for the crime of aggravated assault. Those charges were changed to attempted first-degree murder and attempted official misconduct.

It’s unclear if Winfert’s son was taken into custody.