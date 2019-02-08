× Neighbors of man killed by deputies stunned by news

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies told investigators they fired at a wanted suspect at a Memphis motel because he fired at them first.

But Jason Hill’s neighbors say they never expected him to be violent.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting death of Hill, who deputies shot Thursday while they were attempting to arrest him on a warrant.

Hill was cornered at the GardenTree hotel in northeast Memphis, but it seems he wasn’t going down without a fight.

Friday, the shock factor was just reaching the suspect’s neighborhood on Given Avenue, about 10 minutes from the motel.

Neighbors said they saw the incident on the news, but didn’t realize it involved their neighbor.

“It was a lot of traffic in and out and stuff like that,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. “I never knew what was going on. They kept a lot of cars and stuff coming in and out.

“Whatever they did, they kept it quiet.”

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics officers at GardenTree Hotel in search of Hill found themselves staring at the barrel of Hill’s gun.

He fired and two officers shot back, killing him.

Investigators would only say he wanted on drug related charges.

Neighbors we talked to never saw the violent side of Hill.

“He was a nice person and he treated me nice while he was over here in the neighborhood,” one person said. “He wasn’t over here too long.”

The deputies involved in this shooting have not been named.