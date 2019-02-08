× Michigan sex offender fugitive reportedly spotted in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are requesting public assistance in finding a convicted sex offender from Michigan who was reportedly spotted in Memphis.

Michael Francis Flaker, 73, of Shelby, Michigan, is wanted in Michigan on eight counts of criminal sexual misconduct.

He was convicted on the charges last December. Flaker was released on bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, which he cut off Jan. 24, and he became a fugitive of justice.

U.S. Marshals received a tip that Flaker was seen in the Memphis area on Thursday. He is described as a white male, about 6-foot tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Flaker’s whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 901-544-3304 or 731-427-4661.