× Lyft offering free rides to Memphis Black history sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ride-hailing service Lyft will offer one free ride to local Black history sites in February.

The one ride is free up to $10. It can be used to visit Black history museums, memorials and Black-owned businesses throughout the month, and Memphis is only one of the cities across the U.S. to be included in this promotion. Only two Memphis sites currently participate in the promotion.

Fifty-four percent of Memphis-area Lyft drivers are a minority, according to a press release from the company, and the company said they see “the importance of celebrating diversity around us.”

Riders can use the promo code “BHMMEM19” to get the one-time discount any time in the month to get a free ride to the National Civil Rights Museum or the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum.