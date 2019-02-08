Grizzlies manager Chris Wallace explains team’s moves after Gasol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Welcome to the first day of A.G. — After Gasol.

After over a decade manning the middle, endearing himself to an entire city for what he did both on and off the court, Marc Gasol is now a Toronto Raptor.

Friday, beleaguered general manager Chris Wallace met the media, explaining the moves the Grizzlies made at Thursday's deadline, sending Gasol to Toronto, shipping out three other players for guys with upside and financial and roster flexibility, and moving forward.

The other goal in these moves is to play well enough over the season's final 26 games to convey this year's first round pick, a top 8 protected pick, to Boston and get a clean slate.

"Our intent is to win, the rest of the season," Wallace said. "We want to get back to our winning ways. Our young players, the Jaren Jacksons and Ivan Rabbs, we want them to taste winning. See what that's all about and then we have a real strategic reason to win because we'd like to convey this pick to Boston this year and get that in our rearview mirror and move forward with a clean slate of first round picks."