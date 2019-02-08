Former elementary school teacher indicted on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly a year after WREG began looking into a South Memphis elementary school teacher, that teacher is off the job, indicted on two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Former Cummings Elementary School teacher Bragg Lampkin walked into a courtroom Friday morning.

The former teacher had no comment when asked if he had anything to say to his former students and parents.

His attorney, however, laid out his case.

"The allegations are that he was a teacher and there was some sort of inappropriate sexual activity," attorney Jeff Lee said. Those allegations involve a student, Lee confirmed. Lampkin was also a coach.

WREG first told you about an investigation into a Cummings Elementary teacher last year, in February 2018. WREG didn't name Lampkin then because he wasn't charged with a crime.

At the time the Shelby County School District called the allegations "very serious" and said the teacher in question was on leave.

The indictment cites the dates he's accused of committing the crimes with students from Nov. 1, 2017 to Dec. 15, 2017, as well as Jan. 1, 2018 to March 1, 2018.

Parents learning of his indictment Friday morning reacted.

"It's a shock because I have a younger daughter," one mother said.

Lampkin, who denies any wrongdoing, is now set to undergo several evaluations, as the case against him moves forward.

"He's very upset. Certainly the allegations which he takes issue with have affected him deeply. He's been unemployed ever since because he can't be a teacher during this time. He's having to go through a whole new career while still presumed innocent," Lee said.

We reached out to SCS for comment after his indictment but have not heard back.

He's set to be back in court on March 21, where he should enter a plea.