× Fire at training ground of Brazilian club Flamengo — 10 dead

RIO DE JANEIRO — Ten people have died and at least three others have been injured after a fire broke out at the youth training ground of Brazilian football club Flamengo on Friday, according to state-run news agency Agencia Brazil.

The blaze engulfed a dormitory at the youth team center where the players were sleeping.

Flamengo are one of Brazil’s biggest and most popular clubs, playing their home matches in Rio de Janeiro.

The fire broke out at Ninho do Urubu, a state-of-the-art training centre that was expanded and opened only two months ago.