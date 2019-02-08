Arkansas woman held on $1M bond after two apparent kidnapping attempts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Jonesboro, Arkansas are investigating after a woman appeared to try to kidnap juvenile females in two separate incidents Friday.

Melanie Carter, 39, of Marked Tree, Arkansas, is being held on $1 million on felony charges of interference with child custody.

In both incidents, police say she grabbed the juveniles by the arm as if to lead them away. Both times, the mothers of the children stepped in and stopped her.

Carter made statements at the scene of both incidents saying she believed the children to be in danger of being kidnapped and said she was just trying to protect them.

Police released surveillance video showing one of the alleged incidents in a convenience store. Police do not know her actual motive.