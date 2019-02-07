Three Shelby County schools appeal postseason bans

HERMITAGE, Tenn. — Three Shelby County schools are hoping the state athletic association will reverse its decision to ban them from the postseason for two years.

Principals from Melrose, Wooddale and Westwood high schools went to middle Tennessee for hearings Thursday. They made their cases in front of the TSSAA board in an attempt to save their basketball seasons going into the playoffs.

“I’ve never seen that many people at a game,” Westwood principal Julia Callaway said about Jan. 25—the night her school hosted Fairley.

That game ended in chaos.

“Security officers were breaking up fights, pushing students and fans out toward the exit. At that time, that’s when they sprayed the mace,” said Isiah Brown, Westwood boys’ basketball coach.

Just up the road on the same night, another fight broke out as the game concluded.

Officials said a Melrose basketball player threw a ball at the head of a Wooddale player, and it is shown on video.

“Very unfortunate video we just watched, the incident on Jan. 25,” Melrose principal Mark Neal said.

In both fights, fans from the stands ended up in the middle of the fights, and that had dire consequences for these schools, as they are now banned from the playoffs and facing hefty fines.

TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress asked the principals what they have done to make sure fans do not act like what is seen in the video anymore.

“At our most recent game, we turned away 38 people who wanted to be spectators because coming in the door, if you have a certain culture with you, we know it’s going to drag down and take from what spectators want to see,” Callaway said.

The principals also said they’re working to rebuild relationships with their opponents.

“People do make mistakes, and we want to make sure that they have a chance to right their wrongs,” said Kevin Starks, Harding Academy coach and TSSAA board member.

It’s unclear whether the association will reverse the two-year suspension on the schools.

The executive director said they’ve given that same punishment to other schools in similar situations..

“I’m hopeful they can take into consideration what measures we’ve already put in place and let that influence the decision today,” SCS attorney Kenneth Walker II said.

Fairley High School officials also said they plan to appeal the decision, but that date has not been set yet.

The TSSAA executive director said he will likely release his decision about the fates of the schools tomorrow.