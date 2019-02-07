× TDOT releases list of state roads with ponding, flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has compiled a list of state roads in West Tennessee that have water ponding on the roadways or have flooded.

If you frequent these roads you should find an alternate route.

Carroll County

SR 104 near Terry Road

SR 220 between Cunningham Road with SR 104

SR 22 north of Clarksburg and in Clarksburg

Crockett County

SR152 at the Gibson County line and extending back towards US 412

SR 189 just north of Maury City

Gibson County

SR 5 at SR 366 and near Leslie Scruggs Road

SR 187 at Gibson Cemetery Road

Haywood County

SR 1 south of Brownsville near Bond Ferry Road

SR 54 west of Brownsville

SR 54 near Tabernacle Road north of Brownsville

Henderson County

SR 104 near the Carroll County line

Madison County

SR 152 at Law Road

SR 152 at Lavinia Road

Tipton County

SR 178 at Munford Atoka Avenue

US 51 near Brighton

SR 384 south of Covington

SR 384 near Barnett Hall Road