TDOT releases list of state roads with ponding, flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has compiled a list of state roads in West Tennessee that have water ponding on the roadways or have flooded.
If you frequent these roads you should find an alternate route.
Carroll County
SR 104 near Terry Road
SR 220 between Cunningham Road with SR 104
SR 22 north of Clarksburg and in Clarksburg
Crockett County
SR152 at the Gibson County line and extending back towards US 412
SR 189 just north of Maury City
Gibson County
SR 5 at SR 366 and near Leslie Scruggs Road
SR 187 at Gibson Cemetery Road
Haywood County
SR 1 south of Brownsville near Bond Ferry Road
SR 54 west of Brownsville
SR 54 near Tabernacle Road north of Brownsville
Henderson County
SR 104 near the Carroll County line
Madison County
SR 152 at Law Road
SR 152 at Lavinia Road
Tipton County
SR 178 at Munford Atoka Avenue
US 51 near Brighton
SR 384 south of Covington
SR 384 near Barnett Hall Road