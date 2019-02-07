× TBI investigating after reported hostage situation in Rutherford County turns deadly

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to Rutherford County following a reported hostage situation that turned deadly.

In a post on their Facebook page the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office stated their deputies were called to a home near Walter Hill around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s where they located an armed individual who reportedly had three people held hostage. Two of those hostages were able to get out of the home unharmed while the third was unable to make it out due to medical reasons.

After about an hour of negotiating with the unidentified suspect, deputies said he came out of the home brandishing a gun and was shot by authorities on the scene. He was pronounced dead.

None of the deputies involved were injured.

The suspect has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.