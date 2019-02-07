× TBI: Deputies involved in fatal shooting at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting at a motel in northeast Memphis.

The shooting happened at the GardenTree Hotel in the 6100 block of Shelby Oaks Drive Thursday afternoon.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene. TBI said deputies were involved in the shooting.

Law enforcement has not provided any further information. WREG is at the scene.