× Serial carjacker taken into custody, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after police say they connected him to at least three stolen vehicles, two of which were taken at gunpoint.

According to police, the first happened on Saturday in the 2000 block of Leichester Lane.

The victim told authorities he and his son were sitting in a white 2014 Mazda MZ 5 when four men approached them all armed with guns. Two of the suspects went to the driver side while the others walked around to the passenger side. The victims were ordered from the vehicle and that’s when one of the suspects allegedly hit the father over the head.

The suspects grabbed the man’s keys, wallet and cell phone before taking off in his car.

Less than a day later, another man called police after he said three males pulled up to his Byron Road home in a white vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and told him to give them the keys to his truck. The man complied and the suspects took off in his 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche.

On Wednesday, Taqarious Nichols was arrested in another stolen vehicle and taken into custody. While being questioned by police, he reportedly admitted to being responsible for several carjackings, including the ones on Leichester and Byron.

Nicholas was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, employment of a firearm and evading arrest.