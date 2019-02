× Police: Man found shot dead in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead in the 3600 block of Kingsgate Drive.

Officers responded to the scene 7:25 Thursday night.

The male victim was located with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with tips is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.