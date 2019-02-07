× Pee wee football coach accused of violating sexual offender registration laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pee wee football coach was arrested after police discovered he violated the sexual offender registration laws by living right across the street from a local middle school.

According to authorities, they received a tip on Wednesday from a parent of one of Mykal Madison’s players stating he was a registered sex offender. That individual went on to say that Madison was living on Kerr Avenue directly across the street from Hamilton Middle School.

Police said they spoke to Madison who confirmed his address. They also discovered that he did not have the correct registration on his license.

Madison was arrested and charged with sexual offender registration and tracking.

WREG is still working to find out which football league he coached for.