Pass It On: WREG helps a deserving couple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every week WREG and an anonymous donor gives money to those in need in our ‘Pass It On’ segment.

As surprising as it may sound, we don’t always find someone to “Pass It On” too. So this week, WREG went on a mission to find the perfect couple to help during tough times.

We were at the Family Store and Donation Center of the Salvation Army on Austin Peay Highway in Memphis. We got a lot of lookers, but so far, no takers.

That’s when we spotted a Red Honda trying to get our attention.

A sweet lady named Lashon wanted to “Pass It On.”

“I would like to help my sister,” she said. Unfortunately we can’t pass along money to family members

But moments later we followed up with a lady named Judy. She explained to us the person she wanted to help.

“Well, Don Davidson. We went to school together. He has run into some really hard times lately. His wife has had surgery. She’s legally blind, and he just got out of the hospital,” Judy said.

She said both Don and his wife have custody of their 3-year-old grandchild.

“If there’s anything we could do to help them, it would be wonderful,” she said.

It’s time to “Pass It On.” WREG is passing on $300 and an additional $400 from our anonymous donor.

Judy got into her car. And after a short drive, we were in the neighborhood.

“Hi Thelma. How are you?” she asked.

Thelma is legally blind but she recognized her weatherman moments later.

“Oh my goodness,” she said.

Judy counted out the cash from our generous donor.

“You’ve had issues with eyesight. You’ve got a 3-y ear-old and a 10-year-old. Bless you. There’s been a lot of illness in the family this month,” she said.

Don is a proud graduate of Humes High School. When he’s not chasing that sweet 3-year-old, he’s designing and constructing wind chimes.