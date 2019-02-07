× One person injured in reported shooting at South Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating following a reported shooting overnight in South Memphis.

According to the fire department it happened early Thursday morning at the Salem Manor Apartments in the 2300 block of South Parkway East.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found one person injured. That person was rushed to the Regional Medical Center but officials were not able to tell us in what condition.

We are still waiting to hear from Memphis police.