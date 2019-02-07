× One person injured following shooting at south Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in south Memphis.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed they had transported one person to the Regional Medical Center from a gas station in the 4000 block of Horn Lake Road.

Multiple police officers were on the scene when WREG arrived and our crews saw that victim being loaded into the ambulance. Our crews also saw police investigating a four-door vehicle that appeared to have a shattered windshield.

It appears a suspect has not been taken into custody.